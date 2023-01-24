BREAKING: Shock move sees English Premier league club put up for sale

By Chris King • 24 January 2023 • 22:15

Shock move sees English Premier league club put up for sale

Farhad Moshiri has reportedly put Everton FC up for sale at a price of more than £500 million.

With English Premier League side Everton FC languishing just above the relegation places, its owner, Farhad Moshiri, is reported today, Tuesday, January 24, to have put the club up for sale.

After a terrible spate of results, the Goodison park outfit is in 19th spot in the table and is now without a manager. Frank Lampard was sacked yesterday, Monday 23, after a 2-0 defeat by fellow strugglers West Ham last weekend.

Toffees fans have been staging protests against the club’s owners for some time, and it would appear that Moshiri has finally thrown in the towel and put the club on the market after seven years at the helm.

The British-Iranian businessman is open to offers of more than £500 million according to theguardian.com. It was originally thought that Moshiri had been seeking an outside investor but the news outlet believes he is now open to all offers as part of an exit strategy.

A ‘number of potential buyers’ are already said to be interested in purchasing the legendary Merseyside-based club. Apparently, Moshiri will accept either a majority or minority sale. Any sale will reportedly be handled by Deloitte.

With Everton’s new football stadium currently being constructed at Bramley-Moore Dock, Moshiri will be eager to recoup the money he has invested in that project.

