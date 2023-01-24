By Chris King • 24 January 2023 • 21:17

Two British aid workers confirmed to have been killed in Ukraine

The two British humanitarian aid workers who were previously reported missing in Ukraine are confirmed to have been killed.

Two British humanitarian aid workers who were reported missing from the eastern Ukrainian frontline on January 6 are believed to be dead. A statement from the family of one of the men was released today, Tuesday, January 24, by the UK Foreign Office, as reported by The Sun.

Chris Parry, aged 28, and 48-year-old Andrew Bagshaw were last seen in the Bakhmut region where they were attempting to facilitate a humanitarian evacuation of the city of Soledar. Heavy fighting was taking place at that time as the Russian military moved in on the city.

“It is with great sadness we have to announce that our beloved Chrissy has been killed along with his colleague Andrew Bagshaw whilst attempting a humanitarian evacuation from Soledar, eastern Ukraine”, read the family statement.

It continued: “His selfless determination in helping the old, young and disadvantaged there has made us and his larger family extremely proud. We never imagined we would be saying goodbye to Chris when he had such a full life ahead of him. He was a caring son, a fantastic brother, a best friend to so many, and a loving partner to Olga”.

“Chris was a confident, outward-looking and adventurous young man who was loyal to everyone he knew. He lived and worked away as a software engineer but Cornwall was always his home. He loved rock climbing, cycling, running and skydiving and wanted to travel the world”, it added.

“He found himself drawn to Ukraine in March in its darkest hour at the start of the Russian invasion and helped those most in need, saving over 400 lives plus many abandoned animals”

“It is impossible to put into words how much he will be missed but he will forever be in our hearts. We feel so privileged that he chose our family to be part of”, the statement concluded.

Images appeared on the Concorde Telegram channel used as a press outlet by the Wagner PMC mercenary organisation earlier this month purporting to show the passports of both men. Messages attached to the post claimed that at least one of them had been killed.

___________________________________________________________

