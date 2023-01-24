Costa del Sol’s U3A group has a packed 2023 ahead with lots of activities to get involved in

By Betty Henderson • 24 January 2023 • 13:20

The U3A’s first debate of 2023 had an excellent turn-out, which is expected to be repeated at the next talk on Monday, January 30. Photo credit: Chris Lee via U3A Costa del Sol (Via Facebook)

AFTER a successful first return to events in 2023, the U3A are organising a talk on the subject of one of Italy’s best known regions, Tuscany.

The talk will be given by retired engineer, Tony Carpenter, who has lived in Milan for many years. The talk will be held from 10:30am until 12:30pm on Friday, February 10 at St Andrew’s church in Fuengirola.

The U3A Costa del Sol are the local branch of the international Third Age Trust community for older and retired people. The international organisation promotes learning for pleasure and personal fulfilment.

The Costa del Sol U3A community has more than 400 members and dates back to 1997. The group holds a range of activities from Bridge groups and Nordic Walking to talks and coffee mornings.

The group are also holding their next quiz at 6:15pm on Monday, January 30 at Manila Bar in Los Boliches, in Fuengirola. Teams will be made up of four players each, but the group will make teams for those who don’t have a whole group of four. To sign up, send your U3A membership number and name to [email protected].