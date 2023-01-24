Spain distances itself from Poland's proposed coalition to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine Close
Trending:

Gardens and other green spaces are highly sought after in urban settings right now

By Anna Ellis • 24 January 2023 • 16:34

Gardens and other green spaces are highly sought after in urban settings right now. Image: Guas / Shutterstock.com.

More than half of the world’s population lives in towns and cities.

In the European Union, that figure is currently standing at about 75 per cent and looks set to keep on rising. Urban life is the way forward. This means that interactions with nature and time spent outdoors are becoming more and more precious, with gardens and green spaces improving the quality of life in cities more than anywhere else.

Whether they’re in an urban or rural setting, though, green spaces are more than just somewhere for people to relax and unwind. Plants absorb CO2 and filter particulates and pollutants from their surroundings, improving the local climate and air quality. Flower beds, vegetable patches, shrubs and wildflower meadows provide a habitat for a host of animals and support biodiversity and the conservation of birds, mammals, and insects.

Where there are plants, it is also easier for the soil to absorb and store water in the soil, which will prove incredibly important if extreme weather conditions do become more frequent as expected.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading