Gardens and other green spaces are highly sought after in urban settings right now

In the European Union, that figure is currently standing at about 75 per cent and looks set to keep on rising. Urban life is the way forward. This means that interactions with nature and time spent outdoors are becoming more and more precious, with gardens and green spaces improving the quality of life in cities more than anywhere else.

Whether they’re in an urban or rural setting, though, green spaces are more than just somewhere for people to relax and unwind. Plants absorb CO2 and filter particulates and pollutants from their surroundings, improving the local climate and air quality. Flower beds, vegetable patches, shrubs and wildflower meadows provide a habitat for a host of animals and support biodiversity and the conservation of birds, mammals, and insects.

Where there are plants, it is also easier for the soil to absorb and store water in the soil, which will prove incredibly important if extreme weather conditions do become more frequent as expected.