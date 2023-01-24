Ghislaine Maxwell claims Prince Andrew is innocent of the sexual abuse allegations

By Chris King • 24 January 2023 • 3:59

Image of Ghislaine Maxwell. Credit: Wikipedia - By Ghislaine Maxwell - I. Maxwell, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=94071617

Prince Andrew is innocent of the sexual abuse allegations brought against him by Virginia Guiffre claimed Ghislaine Maxwell.

In a bombshell interview broadcast last night, Monday, January 23, on Talk TV, the disgraced jailed socialite Ghislaine Maxwell made numerous sensational claims. These included a claim that Prince Andrew was innocent of the sexual abuse accusations brought against him.

The 61-year-old referred to the Duke of York as her ‘dear friend’ during the 60-minute interview titled ‘Jeremy Kyle Live: Ghislaine Behind Bars’, speaking from her cell in Florida. Maxwell suggested that the now infamous image of Andrew with his arm around his accuser, Virginia Guiffre, was probably fake.

‘Well, it’s a fake. I don’t believe it’s real. In fact, I’m sure it’s not. There’s never been an original. I’ve only ever seen a photocopy of it. I don’t believe it happened’, she explained, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Maxwell continued: I can tell you that Prince Andrew, when there was an active case against him, had every right to get the original, to send it out for testing, to prove the point it was a fake… and it never happened’,

‘Instead, he settled, reportedly for millions of dollars. And that’s where it’s going to end. It really doesn’t matter what Ghislaine Maxwell has to say about it’, she added, pointing out that she thought the Duke had no chance of getting the legal settlement overturned.

Last year, Virginia Guiffre received a reputed £12 million settlement from Prince Andrew. He has allegedly now contacted lawyers in a bid to attempt to secure a retraction from the 39-year-old and clear his name.

Referring to another sexual abuse claim dropped by Guiffre last year against former Jeffrey Epstein lawyer Alan Dershowitz, Maxwell stressed: ‘In Ms Giuffre’s deposition, her stories are very detailed and elaborate. If your memories are so poor then how can you rely on anything that she says’.

Before adding: ‘Once you retract on men you make claims against on the grounds that your memory is faulty, you have to question everything she says’.

Speaking about her relationship with the late paedophile financier Epstein, Maxwell insinuated that his death in a New York prison was not ‘suicide’, but most likely murder.

While awaiting trial for sex trafficking in 2019, the millionaire was found hanged in his cell. ‘I believe that he was murdered. I was shocked. Then I wondered how it had happened’, said Maxwell.

Following Epstein’s death, surveillance footage inside the prison was reviewed personally by Bill Barr, a former US attorney general, who eventually concluded that the inmate was alone at the time he died.

Asked by Kyle if she had a message for Epstein’s victims, Maxwell said: ‘I say that Epstein died and they should take their disappointment and upset out on the authorities who allowed that to happen’.

‘I hope that they have some closure via the judicial process that took place. And I wish them to be able to heal and have a productive and good life going forward’.

‘I honestly wish I had never met him’, she insisted about the man over whom she was jailed for procuring underage girls.

‘I didn’t know that he was so awful. I mean obviously now, looking back with hindsight, of course. But at the time, I mean he had lots of friends. He was friendly with just about everybody you could imagine’, Maxwell added.

___________________________________________________________

