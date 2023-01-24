Spain distances itself from Poland's proposed coalition to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine Close
By Anna Ellis • 24 January 2023 • 17:13

IKEA opens a new point of contact in the Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre in Orihuela. Image: monticello / Shutterstock.com.

The point of contact is to pick up orders placed through online shopping, telephone shopping or placed in any physical shop, including the nearby IKEA Disena.

Ainhoa Echavarri, the Market Manager at IKEA Murcia, confirmed: “Our experience in Zenia Boulevard, with the launch a year and a half ago of our IKEA Disena, has been so positive that we are now launching a second point of contact.

“This new point of contact is designed to offer a more accessible, agile and fluid shopping experience. We are confident that this new delivery point will also be very well received.”

Almost eight decades ago, in 1943, IKEA was born in Sweden. And 25 years ago they landed in Spain.

Since then, their mission has been to create a better everyday life for the majority of people with a concept that has changed homes forever: “democratic design”. That is to say, everyone can have access to functional, designed, sustainable, quality products at an affordable price.

This is the commitment of IKEA.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

