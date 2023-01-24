Kia UK wins two awards at the 2023 What Car? Car of the Year Awards

THE KIA Sportage was named ‘Best Family SUV’ by What Car? magazine’s judging panel, ahead of all other rivals in the most popular and hotly contested vehicle segment in the UK.

The judging panel for the awards, made up of the magazine’s team of expert road testers, commented: “We’ve group tested the Kia Sportage extensively in various guises over the last 12 months, and it’s emerged victorious every time. But when you consider its competitive pricing, all of the equipment that you get as standard and how complete a car the Sportage is, it’s easy to see why. It strikes a near-perfect balance between agility and comfort, which gets it off to a great start against any rival. Meanwhile, the interior neatly blends practicality with style.”

Paul Philpott, President and CEO of Kia UK Limited, commented: “We’re proud to see the Sportage recognised by What Car? as the ideal family vehicle. As our best-selling model in the UK, it’s incredibly popular with buyers looking for a car that covers all the bases, at a range of different price points. Now offering hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, the model perfectly represents our leadership in electrification and also gives customers greater choice.”

The latest Kia Sportage was introduced at the start of 2022. It was the UK’s sixth best-selling new car last year, with 29,655 units of the popular family SUV finding homes with UK buyers through 2022. This version is the first in five generations of Sportage to offer hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.