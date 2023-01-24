La Cala Lions make a roaring start to 2023 with a charity lunch planned for February

By Betty Henderson • 24 January 2023 • 17:05

As well as being a social group, La Cala Lions are a generous bunch and regularly raise huge funds for charities through their charity initiatives, such as this meal in February.

THE Lions Club in La Cala de Mijas are kicking off the 2023 fundraising with a charity lunch at La Sierra Restaurant on Wednesday, February 15. The glitzy gourmet event will allow guests to socialise and enjoy a delicious three course meal while raising money for a deserving cause.

The varied menu offers three tantalising options for each course, including a vegetarian option. Main choices consist of pork, hake or aubergine dishes.

Diners will also be serenaded by Mark Connor, who will perform classic hits by Neil Diamond and Elvis Presley.

The lunch is set to raise money for the Lions Club International’s campaign against childhood cancer, on Children’s Cancer Awareness Day. The special initiative is one of five campaigns by the international organisation including supporting people with sight issues, ending global hunger, supporting diabetes patients, and environmental campaigns.

Tickets for the lunch cost €35 and can be purchased from La Cala Lions’ shop in La Cala de Mijas. The meal will take place at 12:30pm on the day, at the restaurant which is located at Cerrado de Aguila Golf Club.