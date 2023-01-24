Spain distances itself from Poland's proposed coalition to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine Close
More than 3,500 runners are already warming up for the Almeria Half Marathon

By Anna Ellis • 24 January 2023 • 14:33

More than 3,500 runners are already warming up for the Almeria Half Marathon. Image: Pavel 1964 / Shutterstock.com.

Almeria’s Mayoress, Maria del Mar Vazquez, confirmed: “There has been an enormous amount of interest in the Half Marathon.”

“The interest is thanks to the fact that we continue working and providing the best services and infrastructures for the holding of sporting events”.

The Mayoress added: “The race has an attractive route through the city and is also supporting charity, I encourage Almeria residents to register through www.mediomaratonalmeria.com.”

The Provincial Deputy for Sports, Jose Antonio Garcia, highlighted the support of the Provincial Council for the most important official urban route race held in the province: “50 per cent of the runners are from the rest of the province. After the break due to the pandemic, it has become one of the most popular races and it comes with space for more than 3,000 athletes”.

Reflecting the sustainability of the event it was confirmed that: “The t-shirts are made from recycled polyester and the medals are also made from recyclable materials such as wood.”

Registrations are still available until all the bibs have sold out.

