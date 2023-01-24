Spain distances itself from Poland's proposed coalition to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine Close
Nissan Formula E Team showed strong potential in the opening race of the 2022/23 ABB FIA

By Anna Ellis • 24 January 2023 • 16:02

Nissan Formula E Team showed strong potential in the opening race of the 2022/23 ABB FIA. Image: Nissan.

This is thanks to Sacha Fenestraz’s excellent qualifying display at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

The Franco-Argentine racer put in a good performance in the Group Stage of qualifying to progress to the Duels, narrowly missing out on a semi-final berth. Starting eighth, Fenestraz gained a position on the opening lap with an excellent move, and ran as high as sixth, proving his ability in his first race for the team.

In a tightly contested race, the 23-year-old continued to set a good pace, before a system issue regarding energy management saw him drop out of the top-10 during the closing stages.
“It’s a little bit frustrating because we could see throughout the weekend that the car was strong,” said Tommaso Volpe, managing director of Nissan Formula E Team. “Sacha did an amazing job in qualifying to reach the duels, he showed great potential and almost made it into the semi-finals.”

Season 9 of Formula E returns at the end of the month, with the double-header in Diriyah taking place on January 27 and 28.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

