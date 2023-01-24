BREAKING NEWS: PM Jacinda Ardern bids farewell after sudden announcement of stepping down

By Imran Khan • 24 January 2023 • 12:14

PM Jacinda Arder bids farewell after sudden announcement of stepping down. Image: Jacinda Arder/Facebook.com

New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern addresses her final speech as the prime minister, days after announcing her decision to step down as the leader of the country

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern bid an emotional farewell on Tuesday, January 24, on her last day as the leader of the country stating that she was now prepared to be a sister and a mother.

This decision to step down which shocked the world, came after she announced that she had “no more in the tank” to lead the country.

The 42-year-old during her final address spoke of the “kindness and empathy”, she has received from the people of her country, during her term as the first female prime minister.

Speaking at a gathering of politicians and Maori elders in the town of Ratana, north of its capital, Ardern said, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the greatest privilege of my life”, as cited by Reuters.

Ardern was attending an annual visit to the village, where the local community celebrates the birthday of Maori prophet Tahupotiki Wiremu Ratana.

The celebrations which last for a week, were also attended by Ardern´s opposition party members.

“My overall experience in this job of New Zealand and New Zealanders in this job has been one of love, empathy, and kindness,” she said, adding “I want you to know I leave with a greater love and affection for Aotearoa New Zealand and its people than when I started.”

Ardern continued, “I am ready to be lots of things. I’m ready to be a backbench MP (member of parliament). I’m ready to be a sister and a mum”.

