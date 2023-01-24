Spain distances itself from Poland's proposed coalition to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine Close
Trending:

Preparations for Benidorm Fest are well and truly underway

By Anna Ellis • 24 January 2023 • 19:03

Preparations for Benidorm Fest are well and truly underway. Image: Review News / Shutterstock.com.

The event is taking place from January 29 until February 4.

The event will offer a larger capacity than previous years and have three galas: two semi-finals and a grand final.

Spain’s largest state-owned public media company, RTVE, confirmed “The Benidorm Fest has managed to draw international attention with the selection format and involves millions of young people. The event has reached a record audience which is unprecedented in recent years.”

“The event has managed to generate a movement around Eurovision that brings together all audiences, from the elderly to the young.

The voting system will be the same as last year: 50 per cent of the votes will be determined by a professional jury, with great international weight and presided over by Nacho Cano; and the remaining 50 per cent will come from the opinion of the public. Half of this last percentage will be determined by the tele-vote and the other half will be determined by a dermoscopic jury.

Benidorm Fest 2023 has put 3,000 tickets on sale, 1,000 for each gala, so that Euro fans can be in the audience. Tickets to enjoy this Spanish Eurovision pre-selection can be purchased at entradasatualcance.com.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading