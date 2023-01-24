Preparations for Benidorm Fest are well and truly underway

The event will offer a larger capacity than previous years and have three galas: two semi-finals and a grand final.

Spain’s largest state-owned public media company, RTVE, confirmed “The Benidorm Fest has managed to draw international attention with the selection format and involves millions of young people. The event has reached a record audience which is unprecedented in recent years.”

“The event has managed to generate a movement around Eurovision that brings together all audiences, from the elderly to the young.

The voting system will be the same as last year: 50 per cent of the votes will be determined by a professional jury, with great international weight and presided over by Nacho Cano; and the remaining 50 per cent will come from the opinion of the public. Half of this last percentage will be determined by the tele-vote and the other half will be determined by a dermoscopic jury.

Benidorm Fest 2023 has put 3,000 tickets on sale, 1,000 for each gala, so that Euro fans can be in the audience. Tickets to enjoy this Spanish Eurovision pre-selection can be purchased at entradasatualcance.com.