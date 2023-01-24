By Chris King • 24 January 2023 • 4:32

Image of Ukrainian military uniform. Credit: Bumble Dee/Shutterstock.com

In the Transcarpathian region of western Ukraine, the authorities are allegedly rounding up men and conscripting them into the military.

The Ukrainian authorities were accused this Monday, January 23, of conducting a mass draft of ethnic Hungarians in the Transcarpathia region of western Ukraine.

This claim was made by the Hungarian online publication PestiSracok, whose correspondents recently visited the area personally to witness what was going on.

“More and more information is leaking that perhaps at least half of the 128th ‘Mukachevo’ mountain brigade, an elite unit of the Ukrainian army, died in the biggest battle of the war”, near the Donetsk city of Soledar, continued the news outlet.

“The film crew of PestiSracok.hu visited Transcarpathia, where the most difficult forced conscription operation since the beginning of the war is taking place”, the publication specified.

“Due to heavy losses, which exceed all previous ones, radical methods are used to replenish the numbers. According to local sources, the Ukrainian authorities plan to call up 10,000 people from Transcarpathia by spring”, reported the Hungarian journalists.

They explained: “Almost every settlement in Transcarpathia has been for several days now undergoing forced conscription into the army. In the area of ​​the city of Berehove, in Nagysholes, on Sunday the market was surrounded. 70 people were taken away from there”.

According to the Budapest news outlet’s observations, this forced conscription into the Ukrainian army “can almost be called a kidnapping of people. In addition, the persecution and deprivation of property of the remaining Hungarians have reached an unprecedented cruel level in Transcarpathia”.

