By Anna Ellis • 24 January 2023 • 15:06

Some of the best chefs in the Almeria province meet at Madrid Fusion. Image: Shift Drive / Shutterstock.com.

The activity on the opening day at the brand’s stand promoted by the Diputacion of Almeria paid tribute to greenhouse crops.

Show cooking, presentations, product tastings and an appearance by guest chef, Rodrigo de La Calle, who prepared an “exquisite dish with vegetables,” were just some of the proposals on offer.

Rodrigo de La Calle holds a Michelin star at his restaurant El invernadero. He offered a show-cooking session entitled ‘El Invernadero al Cuadrado’ (The Greenhouse Squared). In it, the man considered to be the “king of green gastronomy” highlighted the health and variety offered by this type of crop with a dish he called Sabores Almeria.

The chef considers that vegetable nature is the fundamental pillar of our cuisine, respecting the product, and accepting its temporality and evanescence, “we let ourselves be carried along by the cycles of life marked by the clock of the seasons, thus obtaining from them their maximum expression.”

 

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

