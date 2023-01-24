By Imran Khan • 24 January 2023 • 14:08

Three Russian ‘Black Shark’ helicopters downed by Ukraine in half and hour. Photo by Aarrows Shutterstock.com

Ukraine air force says they have destroyed three Russian Ka-55 helicopters known as the Black Shark

Ukraine has destroyed three Russian Ka-55 helicopters after they were attacked in the early hours of Tuesday, January 24.

This statement was made by the country´s air force that said, “For half an hour of anti-aircraft combat from 00:00 to 00:30 on January 24, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed three Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters in the eastern direction”, as cited by Mail Online.

Also known as the Black Shark, the three helicopters are among an estimated 281 Russian choppers that have been downed by Ukraine, since the start of the war in February 2022.

Worth over €13.5 million, the Black Shark is a single-seater helicopter that has been described as the deadliest Russian helicopter.

This helicopter is also equipped with a unique battle management system, that allows it to coordinate attacks by sharing data with other aircraft.

Responding to the attacks on helicopters, Ukrainian military intelligence deputy head Vadym Skibitsky said “‘If the major Russian offensive planned for this time fails, it will be the ruin of Russia and Putin”.

Ukraine is reported to be preparing for a new set of attacks from three fronts, including Belarus in the north, Russian-occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in the east, and from the Crimean peninsula in the south.

If these attacks would be successful, Russia will be able to encircle Ukraine´s defence forces, eventually driving them back.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.