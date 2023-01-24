Spain distances itself from Poland's proposed coalition to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine Close
Torrevieja’s Animal Protection Department extends contract for veterinary services

By Anna Ellis • 24 January 2023 • 15:39

Torrevieja's Animal Protection Department extends contract for veterinary services. Image: Torrevieja City Council.

In the city of Torrevieja urban colonies of ownerless cats have been registered.

The number of feral cats totals 2,552 of which 1,117 remain uncastrated (43.77 per cent).

Since the previous castration campaign carried out at the end of 2021, there has been an increase of more than 300 of our furry friends, mostly born to abandoned cats and stray cats.

The Department of Animal Protection of the city has decided to extend the contract for the provision of veterinary services for the local shelter. They will increase sterilisations by 837, taking the 350 sterilised stray cats figure to 1,187. The project has a budget of €54,000.

The Town Hall confirmed that it should be noted that the attention and, above all, the demographic control of these colonies is convenient and necessary both for a good coexistence with the neighbours, as a way of minimizing the incidence of cat colonies on wildlife in certain areas (predation on birds, reptiles and other faunal groups), and for the well-being of these feline colonies and proper public health.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

