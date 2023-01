Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey, warned officials in Stockholm today, Monday, January 23, that Sweden should no longer expect him to ratify its application to join NATO, according to gerceknews.com.

İsveç’teki çirkin eylem, en başta Müslümanlar olmak üzere insanların temel hak ve özgürlüklerine saygı duyan herkese yapılmış bir hakarettir. Rabbimizin koruması altındaki Kur’an-ı Kerim, bir “haçlı artığının” onun nüshasını yakmasıyla asla zarar görmeyecektir… pic.twitter.com/Comr0QKrNF — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) January 23, 2023

This came as a result of the recent incident in the Swedish capital where a copy of the holy Muslim book, the Koran, was burnt outside the Turkish embassy. Rasmus Paludan, the leader of Denmark’s far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party was granted permission by the government of Sweden to commit the act.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan announced: “Those who caused such a disgrace in front of our embassy should not expect any benevolence from us regarding their NATO membership applications”.

He added: “If they love the members of the terrorist organisation and the enemies of Islam that much, we advise them to delegate their country’s defence to them”.

As a consequence of the event that has caused anger across the Muslim world, a scheduled trip to Ankara by Sweden’s defence minister – to further discuss the country’s entry into the alliance – has been scrapped by the Turks. The Swedish ambassador was summoned after the incident and was duly informed of Ankara’s feelings.

Any application to join NATO must be approved by all 30 member states. Sweden applied – along with Finland – after Russia invaded Ukraine last February 24. Hungary is also yet to ratify their entry, but Turkey has made demands of Sweden that its government claim are impossible to fulfil.

Officials in Ankara insist that Stockholm extradites a large number of what it describes as ‘terrorists’ before considering approving the entry into NATO. They are mostly Kurdish militants belonging to an alleged group that attempted to stage a coup against Erdogan in Turkey back in 2016.