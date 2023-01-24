By Chris King • 24 January 2023 • 2:49

Suspect arrested after shooting incidents kill seven in Half Moon Bay, California

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting incidents that left at least seven individuals dead in the city of Half Moon Bay, California.

Tuesday, January 24 at 03:50am

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a suspect is in custody in connection with the deadly shootings that occurred in the city of Half Moon Bay.

He has been identified as 67-year-old Zhao Chunli. His seven victims were reportedly all Chinese farmworkers, according to BNO News Live citing NBC Bay Area. Another person is said to be in the hospital critically ill.

*Update* Suspect is in custody. There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time. — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) January 24, 2023

Suspect in Half Moon Bay, CA shootings identified as 67-year-old Zhao Chunli. Victims are Chinese farmworkers – NBC Bay Area — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) January 24, 2023

Tuesday, January 24 at 01:29am

According to media reports, two related shooting incidents in the city of Half Moon Bay this Monday, January 23, have left at least four individuals dead. At least three more people are reported to have been injured.

A statement from San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office read: “The Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the area of HWY 92 and the HMB City limits”. No further information has been made available at this time.

The Sheriff's Office is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the area of HWY 92 and the HMB City limits. Media is requested to approach from the north and stage at the Half Moon Bay substation at 537 Kelly Ave. in Half Moon Bay — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) January 23, 2023

The incidents reportedly occurred off Highway 92, at a mushroom farm in the small city located around 19 miles south of San Francisco in California. Emergency services were deployed to the scene where three victims were found dead inside a home on the farm. No suspect has been arrested as yet, as reported by bnonews.com.

NBC Bay Area, citing law enforcement sources, reported that a fourth victim was located nearby. Several businesses in the vicinity are said to have been locked down as a result of today’s events.

#BREAKING @nbcbayarea first on scene of a shooting in Half Moon Bay. At least 4 people shot and killed on a farm. This is along Highway 92, within city limits. About 1/2 mile east of Main Street. Please join me on NBC Bay Area News at 4:30 pm. https://t.co/DIrxV0Q3Mj pic.twitter.com/ZxX9oiXJQk — Janelle Wang (@janellewang) January 24, 2023

UPDATE: Authorities continue to investigate a shooting incident in Half Moon Bay. Here's what we know at this time: https://t.co/jQNIR3SNuY pic.twitter.com/FqEYMtnzTS — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) January 24, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.