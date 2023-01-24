Wagner PMC boss Prigozhin proposes 50 years prison sentence for ‘glamourisation of the army’

By Chris King • 24 January 2023 • 2:30

Image of Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. Credit: Yevgeny Prigozhin/@Flash_news_ua

A prison sentence of 50 years should be handed to anybody that is found guilty of “glamorization of the army” said Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner PMC, insisted on Monday, January 23, that Russia should introduce criminal penalties for ‘glamourising the army’. According to him, such a crime should be punished by up to 50 years in prison.

His barbed comments came in response to the words of Lieutenant General Viktor Sobolev, a member of the State Duma Defense Committee.

On January 17, the official responded to Telegram messages suggesting that requirements for military personnel should be to stop using mobile phones and shave off their beards. Sobolev subsequently wrote that shaving beards for soldiers was ‘an elementary requirement of military discipline’.

The boss of the notorious mercenary organisation was replying on the Telegram channel of his Concorde Press Agency to a question posed by the Voice of the People publication.



His reply read: “Women warriors get into the thick of it and go the way of the 300s. Convicts fight better than Guards units. Fighters with fractured spines, like robots, go to the training camps to pass on their experience”.

He continued: “A bunch of clowns is trying to teach the hard-weary fighters how many times to shave and what perfume to greet their superiors with. I believe it is necessary to adopt a legal limit and severe penalties, with prison sentences of up to 50 years, for glamourising the army”.

“I agree with Ramzan Akhmatovich in his criticism. And I take this opportunity, Ramzan Akhmatovich, to ask you to grow a beard twice as big, for yourself and for me”, Prighozin added, praising his friend, the head of Chechnya.

Ramzan Kadyrov previously called the requirement to shave off beards a provocation against Muslims. According to Muslim customs he pointed out, almost 99.9 per cent of the military from Chechnya wear beards. He was supported by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Later, Sobolev backtracked and said that he was against the slovenliness of the military, and not their wearing beards, as reported by kommersant.ru.

