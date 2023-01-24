Yellow alert issued for provinces of Andalucia with Sierra Nevada already recording -13.8ºC

By Chris King • 24 January 2023 • 20:27
Image of a girl wrapped up warm in cold weather.
Credit: Iryna Inshyna/Shutterstock.com
According to the weather prediction today, Tuesday, January 24, from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, a yellow warning has been issued for several parts of Andalucia tomorrow, Wednesday 25.
Specifically, the alert applies to extreme cold in the provinces of Cordoba, Granada, and Malaga, where minimum temperatures could drop as low as -6°C the experts warned.
Las temperaturas aun con altibajos, seguirán en general por debajo de lo normal durante esta semana en Andalucía. Estamos ante una semana fría… pic.twitter.com/nc4vcDsyJS
— AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) January 24, 2023
In Granada, the yellow warning will be in place between midnight tonight and 9:59am in the Granada regions of Guadix and Baza. Temperatures will reach -6ºC, and in the Genil Basin, values down to -4ºC can be expected.
Meanwhile, in Malaga, the warning will be in place for the Antequera region also between midnight and 9:59am. As with Granada, values of up to -6ºC are predicted. In addition, in this same time frame, the yellow warning will be in force in Sierra and Pedroches, which could record -4ºC. Parts of Cordoba could experience minimum temperatures of up to -1ºC.
Baza, in the north of Granada province, was the municipality that registered the coldest temperature in Andalucia this morning at 7am, with -6.3ºC. Baza’s temperature was exceeded by the Sierra Nevada station, in the area of the radio telescope, which registered -13.8ºC, at midnight last night.
Dolar, also in the Guadix region of Granada province dropped to -5.6ºC. The Almeria municipality of Laujar de Andarax hit -4.8ºC, while Velez Blanco, in the Almeria town of Topares, recorded -4.7ºC.
Tuesday’s early morning temperatures recorded in Andalucia by AEMET have been colder than those of Monday 23. The minimum registered in the autonomous community yesterday was in the Huelva town of Aroche, with -4.8ºC.
That was followed by the Granada municipalities of Topares, with -4.3, and Viznar, with -4.2ºC. There were again only surpassed by the same area of the telescope in the Sierra Nevada, whose thermometer marked -10.7ºC.
🔴❄️ Caen los primeros copos de nieve en #Casabermeja (#Málaga)
⚠️Precaución en carretera #PolicíaLocal pic.twitter.com/E3memogxCH
— Policía Local Casabermeja (@Policiabermeja) January 24, 2023
18:20, Bajando De Alfarnate a Colmenar. Vídeos De Una Compi. @Storm_Malaga @tormentayrayos #Málaga #Nieve pic.twitter.com/w0pRMxJfR4
— Álvaro GC (@AlvGordillo) January 24, 2023
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
