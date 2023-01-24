Young virtuosos to go head to head in Estepona Youth Musical Contest in April

By Betty Henderson • 24 January 2023 • 16:24

Young musicians in Estepona won’t be short of inspiration in a musical competition set to come to the Costa del Sol paradise in April. Photo credit: essevu / shutterstock.com

ESTEPONA is set for a musical movement with the fifth edition of the Concurso de Jóvenes Intérpretes national contest for young performers. This year’s competition will begin on Sunday, April 2 before the final at the Felipe VI Auditorium on Sunday, April 30.

Estepona’s Mayor, José María García Urbano announced the return of the competition at a press conference alongside the contest’s artistic director, Olga Tarasova last Friday. The competition gives young musicians, up to the age of 13, a chance to develop their musical talent and meet like-minded performers.

The competition is open to performers in different musical disciplines including string and wind instruments, piano, guitar and harp. The full requirements for performers can be found online along with the entry form.

The competition will be held throughout the month of April before the semi-final on Saturday, April 29 before the final the next day at 11am. A judge made up of international musical experts living in Spain will choose a winner for a €1000 prize.

Young people that would like to compete in the competition can sign up online at: https://esteponamusical.com/ until Sunday, April 2.