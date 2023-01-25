By Matthew Roscoe • 25 January 2023 • 10:50

Adrenalin-fuelled challenge reality series set to hit the BBC this year as contestants revealed. Image: chrisdorney/Shutterstock.com

AN adrenalin-fuelled challenge reality series will be hitting the BBC this year and promises “epic challenges designed to push their minds and bodies to the absolute limit.”

Adrenalin-fuelled challenge reality series ‘Go Hard or Go Home’ pits eight Brits against each other in the “toughest 28 days of their lives.”

The British Broadcasting Corporation said: “In this new, adrenalin-fuelled challenge reality series, eight people who feel lost in life (the Trainees) pair up with eight fitness pros (the Warriors) to compete in epic challenges designed to push their minds and bodies to the absolute limit.”

The company noted that the show will be hosted by Jordan North and led by Paul Olima AKA Coach.

The contestants are:

Athlete and psychologist, Adele Nicoll

Former professional footballer and endurance athlete, Ashley Cain

Former international rugby player, Heather Fisher

MMA fighter, Leah McCourt

Muay Thai fighter and personal trainer, Nesrine Dally

Olympic, World and Commonwealth gymnast, Nile Wilson

Celebrity personal trainer, Tyrone Brennand

Lead fitness instructor for Equinox, Waz Ashayer

The Beeb added: “The Warriors have all used sports and fitness to overcome challenges in their own lives, and now they’re ready to put their reputations on the line to prove they can do the same for their trainee too. But this is the island of tough love…

“To transform the trainees’ minds and bodies, each Warrior has to push their Trainee through a hardcore 28-day regime, battling it out alongside them in a series of spectacular challenges.

“As the days pass, the Trainees get physically and mentally tougher and the challenges get harder – but not all the pairs will make it to the end of the month, as only the strongest can stay on the island.”

“Which Warrior can get their Trainee to the bitter end? Which pair will be the strongest? And who will leave the island transformed?” the BBC asked.

Go Hard or Go Home launches on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, February 19.

Straight after Go Hard Or Go Home airs on BBC Three, a new podcast hosted by Paul Olima called ‘Be More Warrior’ will be available weekly from February 19 on BBC Sounds.

The announcement of the new adrenalin-fuelled series comes after the BBC revealed that the Irish crime thriller North Sea Connection is also set to debut on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer this February.

