By Matthew Roscoe • 25 January 2023 • 12:23

Gang busted trafficking anabolic steroids and erectile dysfunction pills in Spain. Image: Lebedev Roman Olegovich/Shutterstock.com

SPAIN’S National Police have dismantled a criminal organisation dedicated to trafficking anabolic steroids and money laundering, which the gang operated both nationally and internationally.

National Police in Spain busted a gang accused of trafficking anabolic steroids throughout Spain and internationally, as reported on Wednesday, January 25.

Twelve people have been arrested in the provinces of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, and Seville, and more than 150,000 doses of anabolic and erectile dysfunction drugs have been seized.

The police said that the investigation began in the Valencian Community in 2021 after officers were tipped off about doping substances being distributed across different personal training gyms.

Raids carried out at “warehouses for the storage and preparation of parcels and three large-scale distributors located in Gandía (Valencia) and in the Alicante towns of Benidorm and Calpe” led to the “arrest of 16 people allegedly involved in the criminal organisation.”

“After the first phase of the operation,” the police said, “investigators focused on a branch of the organisation that operated as a distributor in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.”

“According to investigators, this branch had established contacts with a group based in Seville which imported prohibited substances mainly from Portugal and India.”

Officers revealed that the “criminal organisation was perfectly organised”.

They allegedly had the “capacity and structure to carry out all the phases of trafficking in illegal medicines, acquisition, storage and distribution both nationally and internationally.”

Shipments were distributed throughout Spain, and also France, Italy and the US.

According to police, the gang “used fictitious names which they constantly changed for the reception and dispatch of parcels in which they hid the anabolic substances”, while they also “periodically changed the transport companies they used so that it would be difficult to trace.”

After the first arrests in the Valencian Community, investigators focused on “detecting any shipments that could have been made by those involved, due to the serious risk involved in taking the substances they were sending – liver problems, strokes or even death – and were able to locate all the shipments which contained anabolic agents and substances against erectile dysfunction.”

The police carried out simultaneous raids in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Seville, where the heads of the criminal organisation were arrested.

As noted, a total of 12 people were arrested – seven in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, three in Seville and two in Santa Cruz de Tenerife – on suspicion of “crimes against public health and money laundering. ”

