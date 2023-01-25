By Imran Khan • 25 January 2023 • 11:34

Andrew Tate and his brother claim prosecutors have no evidence against them. Photo by LCV Shutterstock.com

Former kick boxer Andrew Tate and his brother claim Romanian authorities are trying to steal their cars and money as prosecutors have no evidence against them

Social media personality and ex-kickboxer Andrew Tate on Wednesday, January 25 has announced that the case file related to a criminal investigation against him and his brother is empty.

Tate, his brother Tristan and two other women, who have been in police custody since December 29 are being investigated for alleged human trafficking and rape.

The investigation is also being done on charges of forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, which the brothers have continued to deny.

In a statement made today, the brothers claim that the “authorities are planning to steal”, their cars and money, adding that this was the reason they were jailed. They also said that the Romanian prosecutors have no against them, as cited by Reuters.

A court in Romania last week also extended their detention, which has been increased from 30 days until February 27 now.

Prosecutors as per Reuters also claim that the Tate brother “recruited their victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage”.

Following this, they would then take the victims to their properties that are located on the outskirts of the Romanian capital Bucharest.

“The victims were then taken to properties on the outskirts of the capital Bucharest and through physical violence and mental intimidation were sexually exploited by being forced to produce pornographic content for social media sites that generated large financial gain”, added the statement by the prosecutors.

Officials have also claimed that one of the victims was raped by Andrew Tate in March 2022, allegations that he has so far denied.

