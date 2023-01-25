Announcement of the 2023 ENAIRE Foundation Photography Competition

ENAIRE are the Air Navigation Group that manages Palma-Mallorca Airport.

The Photography Award, which is turning 16 this year, recognises original works of an artistic or free subject matter that have not received prizes in any other competition. Every author may submit up to three photographs. The three winning works will become part of the ENAIRE Foundation’s Collection of Contemporary Art.

The first prize is worth €12,000, with €8,000 for second place and €5,000 for the third spot.

The Photography Award is structured into two phases that combine digital and physical formats. Photographs opting for the prize must be presented in digital format from February 3 until March 21 using the registration form that the ENAIRE Foundation has on its website: www.enaire.es.

All the information and rules are available on the ENAIRE website and social media sites. A special prize will also be given to the photograph that receives the most votes (likes) from among the 30 candidates.

The ENAIRE Foundation is a cultural organisation linked to ENAIRE. Its objectives include the fostering of aeronautical culture and the preservation, expansion and spreading of ENAIRE’s artistic heritage. This heritage consists of a notable collection of Spanish and Ibero-American art, spanning from the second half of the twentieth century to the present day, and encompassing more than a thousand works of all types.

In addition, since last July, the ENAIRE Foundation has had a permanent venue for the ENAIRE Collection of Contemporary Art at the Naves de Gamazo in Santander.