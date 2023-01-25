Big Eyes Coin Presale hits $17.5million while Ethereum announces new privacy measure and Binance causes potential concern

By EWN • 25 January 2023 • 10:30

The cryptocurrency industry currently resembles a gangrenous zombie, the likes of which you would see in The Last Of Us. It’s showing signs of life, but it’s clearly in poor health and it’s acting capriciously. Dry ash and flames waft across a charred landscape but there are dim lights that point the way towards safety, a modicum of security and even – encouraging gains. Enter Big Eyes Coin (BIG), announcing itself on the world stage with an electrifying presale. Currently in its 9th phase, this irrepressible young token has attracted swathes of followers and enthusiasts who recognise the exceptional synergy it exhibits between utility and meme token tomfoolery.

Legacy media alongside the established corporate financial sector would love you to believe that crypto is a bubble, an apparition, a Scooby Doo villain for whom its mask is soon to be removed. They know this not to be true but their own interests align with a determination to keep finance centralised. Cryptocurrency poses a threat because it offers the individual autonomy. Autonomy is synonymous with a new found freedom. You dictate how and where capital is stored, without additional transactional fees while preserving your privacy.

We live inside an orwellian facsimile, rights we took for granted erased every day like bleach across an old barn door. Have no fear, the growing disdain and refusal by a younger, well educated millennial and gen Z show signs towards a retreat from this dystopian cobbled path.

Big Eyes Coin seems to offer the secret sauce, that by all metrics isn’t so secret. This coin puts its community at the centre. Employing a democratic approach, Big Eyes will call upon its community to vote on charitable causes it will allocate 5% of its wallet to. Big Eyes has a keen eye and will towards climate change and the preservation of marine life. 80% of Big Eyes coins will be available from its inception.

Ethereum – Attack of the nerds?

Ethereum (ETH) has long been one of the Godfathers of crypto. Ranking just below Bitcoin, its adoption, influence and power are firmly established. Created by Vitalik Buterin in 2013 this token went live in 2015. Ethereum (ETH) has been characterized as a decentralised mining community that nestles alongside a software development entity. Buterin puts his creations existence down to the horrors of losing an aspect of his World of Warcraft character, due to abrupt centralised deletion. He vowed decentralisation was the only way to mitigate against this and much wider concerns around autonomy and access. Ethereum (ETH) is regarded a stable coin, which means its price is unlikely to fluctuate to the same volatile level of coins more exposed to the extremes of the market.

The team behind Ethereum recently announced an enhanced security protocol also known as a ‘stealth address’. As if to reassure the community at large Buterin has made further announcements that privacy remains the number one priority within the ecosystem and as such efforts have and will be made to increase this. These stealth addresses will also supply a handy mechanism that will make NFT’s privacy protected.

Binance Coin – straight to the point

Binance Coin (BNB) is the very largest crypto exchange currently on the market. Yep thats right. It carries itself with the weight and heft you’d expect from such privilege. Its impeccable reputation has emerged as a reflection of its relatively secure and expansive modes of investment and transaction exchange.

In recent days confidence in this crypto has dipped, with some naysayers suggesting it might be the next soldier to fall. Its performance currently doesn’t suggest anything quite so drastic. The market quiver was received by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao with a tweet that simply read ‘ignore FUD. Keep building!’

The coming weeks pose an important fork in the road for Binance (BNB) – if they can stiff arm this without any transaction issues, then the talk of their insolvency will quickly dissipate. If however the fear leads to a domino effect ushering billions of dollars from its coffeurs – then we could be looking at another behemoth to leave the arena. Keep your eyes peeled.

One thing is for sure – Big Eyes Coin will launch and launch well. While the token price is still low you’d be best placed to capitalise now.

Use code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 for 200% launch bonus offer.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido