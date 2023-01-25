BREAKING: Germany confirm supply of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine

By Matthew Roscoe • 25 January 2023 • 11:49

GERMAN Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, January 25 that the country will supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks.

Germany has confirmed that it will “continue to increase military support” by supplying Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine following weeks of back and forth on the issue.

“The federal government has decided to provide the Ukrainian armed forces with Leopard 2 main battle tanks. This is the result of intensive consultations that took place with Germany’s closest European and international partners,” the German government said.

It added: “The goal is to quickly assemble two tank battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine.

“As a first step, Germany will provide a company with 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from Bundeswehr stocks.

“Other European partners will also hand over Leopard-2 tanks.

“The training of the Ukrainian crews is to begin quickly in Germany. In addition to training, the package will also include logistics, ammunition and system maintenance.

“Germany will issue the appropriate transfer permits to partner countries that want to quickly deliver Leopard 2 tanks from their stocks to Ukraine.”

“This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability. We are acting in a closely coordinated manner internationally,” Scholz said in Berlin.

The news comes after Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated on Monday 23 that the government would not block the export of Leopard tanks from third countries to Ukraine.

