BREAKING: Priest killed and another seriously injured in two church attacks

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 January 2023 • 20:46

A priest has been killed in an attack on a church in Cadiz town of Algeciras and another was seriously wounded in another attack in the same town.

El Diario reported on Wednesday, January 25 that the priest Diego Valencia was attacked with a machete in the main church of La Palma.

The local parish priest in San Isidro is said to have been attacked by the same assailant minutes before, but he survived and was rushed to the local hospital.

No further details are currently available in what is a developing story.

