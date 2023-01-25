BREAKING: Priest killed and another seriously injured in two church attacks

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 January 2023 • 20:46
El Diario reported on Wednesday, January 25 that the priest Diego Valencia was attacked with a machete in the main church of La Palma.
The local parish priest in San Isidro is said to have been attacked by the same assailant minutes before, but he survived and was rushed to the local hospital.
No further details are currently available in what is a developing story.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
