By Chris King • 25 January 2023 • 1:18

Suspected shooting incident near Matt Kelly Elementary School, Las Vegas

SWAT units and emergency services reportedly responded to a shooting incident near Matt Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas, Nevada.

SWAT units and Las Vegas emergency services are said to be currently responding in large numbers to reports of a shooting incident that occurred just a few blocks from Matt Kelly Elementary School in Las Vegas, Nevada. The educational facility was reportedly placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded at 1:35 pm this Tuesday, January 24. According to ktnv.com, a police spokesperson has described the location as a ‘dynamic area’. They have advised members of the public to stay away from the area until further notice.

The incident is taking place in the west valley on the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue. Sean Sean DeLancey from KTNV is on the scene and reporting live @seanktnc. Multiple SWAT teams have arrived at the location he revealed.

According to Sean, police captain Raul Rodriguez confirmed that their units responded to reports of a neighbour dispute. As officers arrived on the scene, they heard the sound of shots being fired.

Three individuals were hit added the captain, but there are no fatalities or serious injuries reported by the medical services. Those involved have been taken into police custody.

CCSD PD performed a staggered release and no kids are harmed.

Everyone involved is in police custody.

Cpt. Name is Raul Rodriguez. — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) January 25, 2023

Captain says call came in as a neighbor dispute around 1:30.

Arriving officers heard gunshots.

Three people were hit but are expected to be ok.

School was placed on hard lockdown. — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) January 25, 2023

LANGUAGE WARNING

Multiple SWAT vehicles are leaving the scene down H Street West.

No clue why they’re moving just yet. pic.twitter.com/LY11ZxL9fg — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) January 25, 2023

#NOW: SWAT is on scene near Matt Kelly Elementary School around 900 Doolittle.

Huge police presence in response to a shooting.

Medical personnel are responding as well.

Police say avoid the area.@KTNV pic.twitter.com/tg5Lzxw5pM — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) January 24, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

