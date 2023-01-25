BREAKING: Two dead and five injured in knife attack on train

According to the Minister of the Interior of Schleswig-Holstein, Sabine Sütterlin-Waack, the attack took place on Wednesday, January 25.

Federal police say that a man began attacking passengers shortly before 3 pm as the train was coming into the Brokstedt train station. He was apparently apprehended and arrested shortly afterwards in the town.

An eyewitness told the “Kieler Nachrichten” that the people in his car panicked when three girls stormed in and reported a man with a knife on the train.

Police say that the motive for the attack that left two dead and five injured on the local train in Germany is unknown.

