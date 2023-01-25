By Imran Khan • 25 January 2023 • 13:20

British rugby player Levi Davis fled to Spain after he owed £100,000 to Somali mafia. Photo by Featureflash Photo Agency Shutterstock.com

Missing X Factor star and rugby player Levi Davis owed a debt to the Somali mafia and came to Spain on the run

A new development in the case of British star and athlete Levi Davis has been revealed in a recent report by local media, which suggests the missing rugby player owed around £100,000 (€115,000) to the Somali mafia.

As per La Vanguardia, the 24-year-old, who was reported missing in Barcelona almost three months ago, had gathered a huge amount of debt due to his party lifestyle, adding that “he was at a dead end, in an extremely complicated situation, totally desperate, distressed, overwhelmed”.

The recent developments in the investigations were revealed after Gavin Burrows, a British investigator, was hired by the family to look into his disappearance.

A statement by one of his team members cited by the newspaper said, “Davis actually came to Barcelona on the run from these criminals”.

It added, “Davis had adopted an outrageous lifestyle and found himself in a very delicate situation. In fact, he was sure that he was being pursued and was convinced that they had already tried to poison him on one occasion”.

Following that, he flew to Eivissa, to a friend´s house, it said.

“He then left most of his luggage and embarked on a ferry to Barcelona”.

As per the report, Davis said that he wanted to settle some issues there, but he did not specify anything further.

That was the last time he had been contacted and has been missing eversince.

A statement by one of the detectives also said that Davis’s friend based in Eivissa told them that a day later workers on a cruise ship said a person was at sea.

The search operation was soon suspended because no one was found missing, neither the crew nor the passengers.

“We didn’t report Davis missing until several days later. And his passport turned up in port a couple of weeks later.”

The investigator continued, “What we do know is that a friend sent him £30 via Bizum so he could pay for a place to sleep”, adding “and also that he was pretending to meet a person he had met on social media, a person he had never actually seen, a person who could provide us with very valuable information about what happened”.

“But we only have a nickname”.

It stated, “Maybe it was just a decoy of the gangsters themselves who were looking for him…. We can’t rule out any hypothesis”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.