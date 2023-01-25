Fewer London-Paris Eurostar connections following post-Brexit bureaucracy and border staff shortages

By Linda Hall • 25 January 2023 • 21:19

EUROSTAR: Some London-Paris services have been cut´ Photo credit: Sunil060902

EUROSTAR’S chief executive, Gwendoline Cazenave, announced that the UK-Paris trains now carry 30 per cent fewer passengers.

The company currently runs 14 trains each day between London and Paris compared with 18 in 2019, owing to holdups in stations resulting from post-Brexit border checks and fewer border staff, Cazenave explained.

Suspended trains included the direct service from London to Disneyland Paris and connections for the Ebbsfleet or Ashford International stations.

The Eurostar boss said that faced with these problems, it was possible the company would decide not to restore some of the suspended services, although it was at present “working hard” with both the French and UK authorities to find solutions.

