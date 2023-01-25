Forget Dogecoin and Shiba Inu this lunar New Year, celebrate the year of The Cat with Big Eyes Coin and Get 200% Bonus Tokens!

By EWN • 25 January 2023 • 11:00

Lunar New Year is finally here! And with it comes the beginnings of a new and prosperous year ahead. Whilst in Chinese culture you will see 2023 as the Year of the Rabbit, in Vietnamese culture, it is the Year of the Cat! So what better way to get in the spirit of the Lunar New Year than with a crypto investment in a cat-based coin? In this article, we will look at Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and compare it to other meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

Big Eyes Coin: This is the Year of the Cat!!!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the newest and most popular meme coins on the market. It is a community-based token that is heavily pushing the DeFi space forwards, one of its key aims is to channel as much wealth as possible into the DeFi landscape.

Additionally, this cat also has an eye for helping the environment. 5% of all of its tokens will be held in a visible charity wallet, and the proceeds will be donated to ocean conservation charities, to mitigate and fight against the damage inflicted on marine life by plastic pollution, overfishing and oil spills. Some of these charities include The Seashepherd and Orca Network.

Compared to the mountains of other meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), Big Eyes Coin stands out from the pack as one of the only cat-based coins. The Year of the Dog has already passed, and we think that Dogecoin and Shiba Inu’s time has passed too – they’ve already seen most of their gains! Big Eyes Coin is snowballing and its momentum is continuing to skyrocket. This cat is set to make its mark this year. How fitting!

The demand for Big Eyes Coin has been overwhelming. Initially planning to launch later in 2023, due to excessive community demand, the launch date has been brought forward to the end of January. The team at Big Eyes Coin are also rewarding the early investors in the coin with a 200% bonus on all investments. Yes. That’s right, 200%. Investing $100 would net you a total investment in Big Eyes Coin tokens worth $300. You can triple your money, simply by using the coupon code LAUNCHBIGEYES200. Furthermore, the website now includes a calculator that lets you estimate your potential earnings if the price of Big Eyes Coin grows!

Wrapping up

Now is the ‘purr-fect’ time to invest in cat-based crypto tokens, and a way to get in the festive spirit. The celebration of the Lunar New Year is a chance for family and friends to get together, and exchange wishes for good luck and prosperity that year. Even if you don’t celebrate Lunar New Year, we sincerely hope that you have a ‘pawsome’ year, and that wealth and prosperity await you and your family! Chúc Mừng Năm Mới!

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido