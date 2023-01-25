Former health secretary assaulted at Westminster tube station

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 January 2023 • 19:08

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock was assaulted at Westminster tube station, not far from the Houses of Parliament, on Tuesday.

According to the Mirror on Wednesday, January 25, a 16-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting the former minister.

It is understood that police were called to the tube station around 9 am after reports were received of a man being harassed and assaulted. Footage of the incident is believed to show Hancock being followed through the barriers, down to the platform and onto the train.

He reportedly kept shouting at Hancock “murderer” despite a staff member telling him “Please stop doing this.”

British Transport Police issued a statement saying: “We received a report of a man being assaulted and harassed at Westminster Underground station at 8.47 am yesterday morning (January 24).

“A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and a public order offence and remains in custody. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

It is not known whether Hancock, who thanked TFL and the police, suffered any injury after he was assaulted at Westminster tube station.

