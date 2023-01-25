Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr trades 10-year-old golf on his first car

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 January 2023 • 22:28

Ferrari 812 Competiziene - Image Ferrari

The Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz Jr has finally bought his first car trading in the VW Golf that his parents gave him when he turned 18.

The Ferrari driver who finished fifth in last year’s world championship had never bought his own car choosing to drive the gold, but that is all about to change after he finally relented and splashed out.

Sainz Jr published a video on his YouTube channel showing his new pride and joy, a grey Ferrari 812 Competiziene. The car is the latest version of the 812 Superfast and is equipped with a 6.5 litre V12 engine that produces an incredible 830 hp.

A limited edition model of which less than 1,000 are being built, the car costs a cool €560,000. But chances are he has paid a lot more as he admits to some modifications.

Sainz Jr said of his purchase: “I decided that, as a Ferrari driver, I had to give myself my first real gift, which is the most beautiful car I’ve ever seen.

“It has a very different line to the common Ferrari we all know. The diffuser and the back is spectacular.”

The video sets the scene by showing images of the Golf which he says the time has come to change. It then cuts to his visit to the factory to order his new customized Ferrari 812 Competiziene.

Our first car always has special memories but for most of us the chance to change it for something better is something that we all look forward to, but to wait 10 years to upgrade your VW Golf when you are a Ferrari Formula 1 driver is quite something.

