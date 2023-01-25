Galatzó hikers’ hostel becomes the largest of its kind in Mallorca with more than 50 beds

By Betty Henderson • 25 January 2023 • 16:03

Councillor, Aurora Ribot welcomes the first visitors to the mountainside shelter over the weekend. Photo caption: Diputació de Mallorca

MALLORCA’S biggest shelter for hikers opened its doors for the first time on Wednesday, January 25, offering walkers some respite during challenges in the island’s challenging terrain.

The new shelter in Galatzó boasts an interior of more than 1,100 metres squared, which is split into more than 12 different bedrooms with over 50 beds in total. The building also has kitchen and dining room facilities, bathrooms with showers and a communal space.

Authorities refurbished the former Porqueres de Galatzó building to create the largest refuge for hikers in all of the Balearic Islands.

Interested walkers got a sneak peak into the shelter on Saturday, January 1, as the Councillor for Sustainability and the Environment, Aurora Ribot took a tour of the premises during an open day.

The hikers’ hideaway is likely to be popular, especially during the summer, when thousands of walkers take to the mountains in Mallorca to discover more of the island from a different perspective.

As with other shelters and hostels run by local authorities, it will cost just €14 per night for adults and €9 for children to stay at the shelter.