Hotelbeds to collaborate with The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW)

Hotelbeds are the world’s leading bedbank, redefining accommodation, transfers, activities and car rental products with a global network of travel distributors and located in Palma.

The new preferred vendor agreement gives Hotelbeds’ clients access to a significant luxury portfolio for the first time, which offers properties in more than 80 countries around the world.

In turn, the agreement opens up Hotelbeds’ 195-country distribution system to LHW’s hotels providing a wealth of benefits, including increased revenue streams and its industry-leading ability to ensure rate parity across all of its channels.

“This new agreement opens up The Leading Hotels of the World to our vast roster of booking platforms including 64,000 retail travel agents, while also expanding our range of high-end properties,” said Paul Anthony, Hotelbeds’ Digital Commercialisation Director.

“We have seen increased demand for high-end properties this year and this new alliance will help us to meet this growing sector,” he added.