Incredible walking challenge to help Cancer Support Mallorca will go ahead once more in April

By Betty Henderson • 25 January 2023 • 14:42

A group of outdoor-lovers take on an epic walking challenge every year to give back to Cancer Support Mallorca who helped Anita Vince with a cancer diagnosis. Photo credit: Walk the GR221 for Cancer Support Mallorca (via Facebook)

BRAVE cancer survivors and generous volunteers are taking on an epic walking challenge in the north of Menorca island over Easter. A group of eight will take on the GR223 ending on Sunday, April 9 to raise money for Cancer Support Mallorca.

The challenge was launched in 2016 by a local resident, Anita Vince who had received a cancer diagnosis and wanted to do something to give back to her community after Cancer Support Mallorca supported her through her diagnosis.

The walk is now in its eighth year and this year’s event will consist of six days of walking along intense mountain trails on the dry stone GR223 route on the north of the nearby island. The GR223 is also known as the Camí de Cavalls and covers a huge 185 kilometres of distance, mainly along mountainous terrain with staggering sea views.

All money raised goes to Mallorca Cancer Support with participants funding their own equipment and accommodation. Last year, the group raised nearly €1,300. Anyone who would like to donate to the group or learn more about their journey can do so at: https://www.facebook.com/walkmallorca