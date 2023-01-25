Lions Club Palma prepares for another year of roaring success with ‘Comida Para Todos’ food donation scheme

By Betty Henderson • 25 January 2023 • 15:12

The arrival of two refrigerated vans will make the Lions Club in Palma’s food delivery charity services easier. Photo credit: Lions Club Palma (via Facebook)

The LIONS Club in Palma made a roaring start to 2023 with the arrival of two new refrigerated delivery vans. The vans which arrived on Tuesday, January 4 will be used as part of the group’s ‘Comida Para Todos’ foodbank campaign.

The group’s Comida Para Todos scheme recently turned twelve years old and sees the Lions Club group carry out food deliveries to those who need them most. Selfless volunteers from the group travel to local supermarkets to collect food donations and perishable items before taking them to members of the community who need support.

After seeing an increase in demand for food support services in November and December, due to seasonal unemployment, holiday budgeting and the increasing cost of living, Lions Club Palma had been concerned about meeting the community’s needs. It looks like most of these issues are now behind them now though, as the group moves into 2023 with the ability to provide even more food deliveries to those who need them.

The mainly German-speaking group meet regularly for volunteer campaigns and community activities.