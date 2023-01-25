Pawfect car journeys: How to travel by car with your pet safely and comfortably

By Betty Henderson • 25 January 2023 • 17:11

Pet seatbelts are a popular choice to ensure your pet doesn’t get injured while you drive and you can keep your eyes on the road. Photo credit: Andrey_Popov / shutterstock.com

MANY of us need to take our pets in the car at some point in their lives. Whether it’s just a trip down the road to the vets or whether it’s a cross-country road trip for a holiday, travelling with your pet can be a nerve-wracking experience.

But don’t worry! Today we’re bringing you top tips on how to travel by car with your pet safely and legally.

Official advice

The Spanish Driving Authority, DGT advises against letting your pet roam free during a car journey. They recommend drivers to keep pets in a carrier while travelling to avoid dangerous distractions or injuries for your pet. The DGT also recommends harnessing your pet carrier securely to avoid accidents.

Carrier alternatives

Another popular alternative is a divider that goes between the driver and the back of the car. If you have lots of space in your car and plan to take lots of trips in your car, this is a great option, allowing your pet to stretch its legs slightly without distracting you while driving.

Healthy habits

Travelling by car can be thirsty work. Make sure your pet stays hydrated by taking comfort breaks more regularly than usual to offer your pet some water or food. It is also important to let your pet get fresh air often.