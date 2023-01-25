Pope Francis calls for the decriminalisation of homosexuality

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 January 2023 • 20:33

Pope Francis - Image AM113 / Shutterstock.com

Pope Francis has called for the decriminalisation of homosexuality saying that it is a “human condition.”

According to the news site oantagonista on Wednesday, January 25 the pontiff had said that the church need to act against “unfair laws.”

Confronting those who believe that there is a “cure” for homosexuality he said: “Being gay is not a crime. It’s not a crime, but it’s a sin.

“All right, but first let’s tell a sin from a crime. It is also a sin not to have charity with others.”

Acknowledging that many within the church support legislation that criminalise homosexuality he said such discrimination relates to cultural issues that have developed over centuries.

But he said it was important to change and to recognise the dignity of all irrespective of their choices.

He added: “These bishops have to have a process of conversion.

“We are all children of God, and God loves us as we are and by the strength that each of us fights for our dignity.”

The statements from the Pope will be widely welcomed although many believe it is a missed opportunity to deal with the issue once and for all, believing that he is still skirting around the issue.

Critics say the statement by Pope Francis still does not recognise the rights of the LGBTQ+ community but rather seeks to decriminalise homosexuals by forgiving them for their “condition.”

