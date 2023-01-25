Putin’s warship armed with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US

By Chris King • 25 January 2023 • 2:32

Image of the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov. Credit: Kuleshov Oleg/Shutterstock.com

Vladimir Putin’s Admiral Gorshkov warship armed with deadly hypersonic Zircon missiles is reported to be sailing in the direction of the US coastline.

According to reports, Russia’s Admiral Gorshkov warship is being closely monitored as it heads nearer to the US coastline. Armed with Vladimir Putin’s formidable Zircon hypersonic missiles the vessel is reportedly almost within striking range of the United States.

The frigate is being shadowed in international waters by NATO ships as it makes its maiden voyage, reportedly in a ‘show of strength’ by the Russian President, according to thesun.co.uk.

Zircon nuclear-capable missiles are said to be ‘unstoppable’, capable of travelling at a speed of 6,670mph, or Mach 9. They have an estimated range of 625 miles. She is also known to be loaded with Kalibr missiles, those used in the Ukrainian conflict.

Admiral Gorshkov was ‘spotted on radar in neutral waters of the Atlantic Ocean – at an effective salvo launch distance from the US coast’, according to an unconfirmed Telegram channel. This has not been commented on by the Russian Defence Ministry.

Earlier this month the vessel passed through the English Channel watched by ships from the Royal Navy. She continued her journey out into the Atlantic where she was tailed by the Portuguese navy. At this point, the frigate was expected to head towards Africa but made an unexpected diversion.

The ItaMilRadar tracking site suggested that in the Bay of Biscay, she parted company with the Kama tanker that was escorting her and headed west.

Subsequently changing its course to sail south, the ship passed some 800 miles west of the Azores’ island of Flores. From this position, she is not within striking range of the US but soon could be if she continues on her route.

When Admiral Gorshkov set sail on January 4 from the Murmansk naval port of Severomorsk in the Arctic, Vladimir Putin boasted that nothing in NATO’s armoury could match his ship and its ‘latest generation’ of deadly firepower. He described it at the time as ‘an important, if not momentous event’.

Putin boasted that the Zircon “has no equivalent in any country in the world. I am sure that such a powerful weapon will allow us to reliably protect Russia from potential external threats and help ensure our country’s national interests”.

“Now that it is armed with the new hypersonic missile, the Gorshkov is the most dangerous enemy of surface ships in the world’s oceans”, claimed the Kremlin. During tests in the Barents Sea last year, Zircon missiles allegedly hit targets located some 625 miles away in the White Sea.

Igor Krokhmal, the frigate’s captain insisted: “No one will see the missile launch or its flight. They will only see when the missile hits the target. A surface target, a coastal target. I don’t think there will be anything to counter this in the next few years”.

___________________________________________________________

