Russia’s Medvedev invites Biden and Scholz to stop the Doomsday Clock ticking

By Chris King • 25 January 2023 • 0:12
Nuclear bomb explosion Credit: Keith Tarrier/Shutterstock.com
This Tuesday, January 24, it was reported that the hands on the symbolic Doomsday Clock had been moved ten seconds closer to nuclear midnight. Dmitry Medvedev, the former President of Russia, subsequently invited US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olf Scholz to stop it from ticking further.
“Let the watchmakers Biden and Scholz stop the ticking of the atomic clock for a while. To do this, they need to understand that their Ukrainian hands have long since rusted”, the deputy chairman of the Security Council told RIA Novosti. His words were in response to a question of how to move the hands of this clock back.
Rachel Bronson, the president of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, explained that the new position of the hands means that there are only 90 seconds left before the ‘nuclear apocalypse point’.
Today’s decision to switch the arrows was made by the Board of Directors of the journal with the help of invited experts, including Nobel Prize winners. This time, the decision was made mainly in light of the situation in Ukraine.
The Doomsday Clock first appeared on the cover of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists in 1947. The time left until midnight symbolises the tension in the international situation and progress in the development of nuclear weapons. Midnight itself symbolises the moment of the nuclear cataclysm.
