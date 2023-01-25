Sky Sports F1 rings the changes as commentary line-up changes

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 January 2023 • 19:44

Martin Brundle - Image AJ165 / Shutterstock.com

Sky Sports F1 is making changes to its commentary line-up with Johnny Herbert and Paul di Resta leaving the team.

The changes were confirmed to the Mirror on Wednesday, January 25 by the broadcaster who has indicated that there are no plans to replace the pair. No reasons were given for the change.

A spokesperson for Sky Sports F1 said: “Johnny has been an integral part of our Formula 1 team since the very first season on Sky Sports in 2012. We will miss his humour and big personality and thank him for his energy and enthusiasm over the last 11 years.

“Everyone wishes him all the best for the future.”

Herbert, whose colleagues have taken to social media to say they will miss him, said: “I’m not with Sky this year, unfortunately, but there are other things I’ll be getting involved with.

“I’ll be at Silverstone for sure, and the Monaco Grand Prix. I’m hoping to get to Le Mans as well this year, because that’s going to be a big event this time around.

“I’m doing a bit of karting – not racing, just testing. My son-in-law wants me to race but I don’t really want to, but you’ll probably see me on a go-kart track near you.

“I’ve got various things going on. I’m enjoying things on the track and also life off the track as well.”

The team for 2023 is Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, Naomi Schiff, Martin Brundle, Damon Hill, Karun Chandhok, Anthony Davidson, Natalie Pinkham, Ted Kravitz, Danica Patrick, Simon Lazenby, David Croft and Rachel Brookes.

The commentary pair will be missed by many race fans as Sky Sports F1 rings the changes, but will be able to continue enjoying the very capable team of race experts that will continue to work for the channel.

