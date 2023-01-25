BREAKING: Two British aid workers confirmed to have been killed in Ukraine Close
Spanish Government mobilises €500M to help rebuild La Palma

By Anna Ellis • 25 January 2023 • 14:49

Minister Felix Bolanos and the President of the Canary Islands, Angel Victor Torres, on the island of La Palma. Image: Spanish Government.

This has benefited more than 24,000 people, families and businesses.

The Minister of the Presidency, Felix Bolanos, travelled to La Palma on Friday, January 20, to chair a new Joint Commission for the Reconstruction, Recovery and Support of the island, together with the President of the Canary Islands Government, Angel Victor Torres.

The meeting served to take stock of the progress that has been made by all the administrations in the response to the consequences of the volcanic eruption and to continue making progress in the island’s reconstruction policies.

The Spanish Government confirmed that it has already mobilised €500M in aid, which has benefited more than 24,000 people, families and businesses. Adding the contributions of the Government of the Canary Islands and the Government of the Cabildo, the figure rises to €670M which is an unprecedented mobilisation of resources in the Spanish Administration, Bolanos explained.

Last December, the government approved a Royal Decree-Law, which will be validated next week in the Spanish Congress of Deputies, to extend the moratorium on loans, ERTES and unemployment benefits, and to adjust aid for loss of housing so that widows who were usufructuaries, but not owners, of houses affected by the eruption can access them.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

