By Matthew Roscoe • 25 January 2023 • 10:32

Latest Russian combat losses as of January 25 reveal huge day for Ukraine. Image: Anton Yardov/Shutterstock.com

ON Wednesday, January 25, Ukraine announced that its Armed Forces had destroyed more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) in its latest combat losses update.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further 23 Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Monday, January 24. This takes the number of Russian APCs lost in Ukraine to 6307.

According to the latest data, another 910 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 123,080.

Six more Russian artillery systems were also destroyed as well as nine Russian tanks.

The other significant losses for Russia, according to Ukraine’s MoD, was the destruction of two more MLRS, one aircraft and five drones.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02.22 по 25.01.23 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.01.23 were approximately pic.twitter.com/osDb9MZKC2 — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) January 25, 2023

The 336th day of the war in Ukraine revealed that the nine Russian tanks destroyed means that Putin’s troops have now lost 3161 in total, while the destruction of two more MLRS means that 450 have been blown up in total.

The destruction of six more Russian artillery systems means that Russia has lost 2154 according to Ukraine.

The loss of one aircraft takes the total shot down by Ukrainian troops to 290, while the loss of another five drones means Russia has had 1902 destroyed in Ukraine since February 2022.

