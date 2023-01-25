By Matthew Roscoe • 25 January 2023 • 9:06
Tributes pour in following death of former Ukrainian figure skater Dmytro Sharpar, 25. Image: @Gerashchenko_en/Twitter
Twenty-five-year-old figure skater Dmytro Sharpar was killed in battle against the Russian Army in Bakhmut, according to local media reports.
He was the silver medalist of Ukraine’s national cup and finished in the top 10 at the 2016 Youth Olympic Games in Lillehammer, Norway.
Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, wrote: “Ukrainian figure skater Dmytro Sharpar died in combat near Bakhmut.
“Dmytro was a talented figure skater, competed in youth Olympics. He will forever remain 25. RIP, Dmytro.”
“Silver Ukrainian nationals medalist in pair skating Dmytro Sharpar died today defending Ukraine in the Donetsk region. He was only 25,” another wrote.
While another said: “Ukrainian former figure skaters (pair) lost their lives due to Russian aggression. He was a silver medalist at the Ukrainian Championships and was in the top 10 of the 2016 Youth Olympic Games. 25 years old. Dmytro Sharpar (right) Finally, the skating world has suffered a casualty. My chest hurts.”
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
