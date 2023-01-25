By Matthew Roscoe • 25 January 2023 • 9:06

Tributes pour in following death of former Ukrainian figure skater Dmytro Sharpar, 25. Image: @Gerashchenko_en/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media after the death of former Ukrainian figure skater Dmytro Sharpar, 25, was confirmed.

Twenty-five-year-old figure skater Dmytro Sharpar was killed in battle against the Russian Army in Bakhmut, according to local media reports.

He was the silver medalist of Ukraine’s national cup and finished in the top 10 at the 2016 Youth Olympic Games in Lillehammer, Norway.

Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, wrote: “Ukrainian figure skater Dmytro Sharpar died in combat near Bakhmut.

“Dmytro was a talented figure skater, competed in youth Olympics. He will forever remain 25. RIP, Dmytro.”

Ukrainian figure skater Dmytro Sharpar died in combat near Bakhmut. Dmytro was a talented figure skater, competed in youth Olympics. He will forever remain 25. RIP, Dmytro. pic.twitter.com/DhDVFeHj4A — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 24, 2023

“Silver Ukrainian nationals medalist in pair skating Dmytro Sharpar died today defending Ukraine in the Donetsk region. He was only 25,” another wrote.

the next thing I saw after a photo of gleikh and grassl casually picking their luggage before the euros was that silver ukrainian nationals medalist in pair skating Dmytro Sharpar died today defending Ukraine in the Donetsk region. he was only 25 pic.twitter.com/N51Ho4oKRG — 🌙 (@baarriios) January 23, 2023

While another said: “Ukrainian former figure skaters (pair) lost their lives due to Russian aggression. He was a silver medalist at the Ukrainian Championships and was in the top 10 of the 2016 Youth Olympic Games. 25 years old. Dmytro Sharpar (right) Finally, the skating world has suffered a casualty. My chest hurts.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.