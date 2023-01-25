Under the BiciPalma initiative, new cycling station appears in Son Espanyolet

Dalmau stressed the importance of the public bicycle service being present in this part of the city. “This station is located in the heart of Son Espanyolet, five minutes from the school zone and five minutes from the health centre,” he confirmed.

Over the next few months, Bicipalma plans to add up to 85 stations, enabling the new public bicycle service to reach a further 20 neighbourhoods.

Bicipalma has a total of 930 new bicycles, of which 270 are electric and 660 are mechanical.

The new Bicipalma project has been financed with Next Generation funds from the European Union included in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Fund, and was awarded to the company NextBike for an amount of €2,991,220.